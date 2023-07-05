Colored Angels Foundation – El Diario

Tania Zachary Jaramillo Cardona is the director of the ‘Ángeles de Colores’ foundation, a dog shelter that ‘El Diario’ visited in previous days in the company of the directors and members of WEFU Corporation who led a food donation for this shelter for angels of four paws.

“We are not waiting for anyone else to come to help, for no one else to come to save, for no one else to come to propose, we are spontaneously raising our hands, as free citizens, with free consciences and we are with a message of service and love, that’s why we convene at all levels, not only in this one that is furry, but also in older adults, children with special needs, environment; The more we can help and serve, we feel that we are going to leave an important legacy from our company” Sebastián Giraldo, CEO of Wefu Corporation.

The foundation has been in service for 9 years, after Tania made the decision to return to live in the countryside, she started with a dog and gradually added more canines to the foundation that today has 60 adult dogs and 15 puppies. Initially, she worked with a girl who was the one who motivated Tania to get on the bus to care for street dogs, and although this girl left, Tania maintained her commitment to these animals.

Day by day the management is arduous, because it not only deals with the dogs of ‘Ángeles de Colores’ but also helps dogs from other parts of the city, they also take care of cats in Villa Santana, in the Industrial Park.

“I believe that we all have missions, a passion, just as some like the press, others medicine, this is my thing, cleaning poops, bathing dogs, loving them, because I see their eyes and they break me” Tania Zachary Jaramillo Cardona.

A day in ‘Colored Angels’

Tania, in addition to being in charge of the colored angels, as she calls her dogs, is the mother of 2 girls, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, as well as a wife and daughter.

Her work begins at 5 in the morning, when she gets up to send her girls to school, at home she does not do any work because she immediately dedicates herself to the foundation and fortunately her daughters help her with the housework.

Since the work at the foundation is a lot, Tania pays her father and a neighbor to help her with the responsibilities that this place demands. Washing blankets, washing bricks, cleaning dog droppings, going to the vet when necessary, a duty that can cost 120,000 pesos round trip for transportation alone.

The dogs that are in the foundation come from different parts of the city, it even has dogs from other municipalities such as Irra, La Virginia, Cartago, Armenia and other cities.

Every day, these four-legged angels consume a 30-kilo package, cat food, because they are also fed there and at various points in the city, toiletries, soap, hypochlorite, purgatives, blankets, among many other necessary items, including money. , since the receipts of public services must also be paid.

To contact the foundation

WhatsApp 3217546707, Facebook @angelesdecolores and on Instagram @angele_de_colores

