by admin

(Original title: Colorful Culture Celebrates Chinese New Year with Strong Charm of Traditional Festival)

CCTV news (news network): Colorful culture celebrates the New Year, and the traditional festival has a strong charm. During the Spring Festival, a variety of cultural activities are held in various places.

At the beginning of the new year, the team members of Wulan Muqi, Urad Rear Banner, Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia drove 60 kilometers to send festival blessings and cultural performances to the local herdsmen.

On the ancient stage of Pozi Street, a thousand-year-old street in Changsha, Hunan, Huagu Opera is being performed, allowing everyone to feel the charm of opera art.

In the Spring Festival, literary and artistic creation groups have brought wonderful plays to the stage. The national dance drama “Flowers and Rain on the Silk Road” staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts reproduced the extensive and profound culture of Dunhuang, and the Chinese version of the musical “Anna Karenina” launched by Shenzhen Esplanade reflected the achievements of cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries. Activities such as “Home” and “2023 Spring Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Promotion and Display” allow the masses to feel the beauty of traditional culture in a strong New Year flavor.

A series of New Year’s Eve activities in museums has become a New Year’s custom for many people. During the Spring Festival, more than 900 museums across the country launched more than 2,200 exhibitions and activities.

The Hebei Museum held the “Great Exhibition of “Rabbit” and Guimao New Year Zodiac Cultural Relics Picture Exhibition”. Nearly 100 pictures of cultural relics in the image of rabbits showed the brilliant and colorful traditional Chinese culture.

During the Spring Festival, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism also launched 128 national rural tourism boutique routes, highlighting the seasonal characteristics of winter and Spring Festival, stimulating the vitality of the cultural and tourism consumption market, and boosting market confidence.

