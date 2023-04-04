Good news for domestic companies: the submission deadline for the Pegasus, the country’s most important business award, has been extended. Applications are now possible until Friday, April 14th. Reports in five categories are planned at nachrichten.at/pegasus2023: beacons, innovation champions, success stories, hopes for the future and entrepreneur/manager of the year.

Biohof Geinberg (Managing Director: Wolfgang Steiner (left), Patrick Haider) advertised: By using geothermal energy to heat the greenhouses, organic vegetables are to be produced regionally in a resource-saving manner while avoiding CO2 emissions.

Ventopay from Hagenberg (Managing Director: Johannes Reichenberg) submitted: The company offers its customers complete digital solutions for fast payment and simple billing in communal catering and system catering.

Johannes Reichenberger from Ventoplay

Image: Winkler



The trophies will be presented for the 30th time on June 1st at a glamorous gala in Linz’s Brucknerhaus. All applicants are invited.

