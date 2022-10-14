The most colorful gift to increase the comfort of mothers who give birth in Feltre comes from the students of Colotti: the rooms, one of which equipped with a tub for the water birth, have been equipped with chromotherapy (favoring the cold tones that positively affect the tone of mood) and piped music, with the possibility of personalizing your favorite music or bringing the file from home. All thanks to the donation of the three fifth classes of Colotti.

The young people (now graduates) protagonists of the transformation of Obstetrics and present yesterday with the headmaster Alessandro Bee to see the rooms remodeled “in color”, have decided to allocate the money won in the context of a competition on legality, set up by the Chamber of Commerce , to the purchase of chromotherapy equipment in the delivery rooms, including the water birth room, and piped music throughout the birth point to listen to the most emotionally valuable songs for each family in a unique moment. “They could have used that money to organize a trip or another activity,” said the manager of the superior pole Alessandro Bee, “but in them the strong will to leave a tangible sign for the community good prevailed”.

To present the initiative, and to do the honors, was the medical director Maria Caterina De Marco who with the head-midwife Elda Cengia, explained what are the benefits of chromotherapy in the delicate moment of childbirth, and the philosophy of the project which goes hand in hand “with the humanisation of hospital care, associating itself with other activities”, as well as being “an additional piece for the comfort of patients who give birth here and to fix the memory of one of the most beautiful moments in life”.

The head nurse Laura Favretti and the head nurse Cengia went into the technical details. “This is a donation that contributes to widening the range of offers to women in Obstetrics and Gynecology,” said Favretti. And the head midwife Cengia recalled the premise of this initiative, born at the suggestion of «famous influencers on the importance of music therapy and chromotherapy in a birth point. Thus, taking advantage of the students’ proposal and with the help of the Technical Department staff, we were able to enrich the ward for the benefit of pregnant women ».

The confirmation came from the new mothers present at the ceremony, with their little girls of a few days, Viola and Daysi, they wanted to bring their testimony. An experience, said the mothers, for which the benefits of colors, music and water were felt both in labor and in childbirth. Mamma Irene remarked that chromotherapy «is not at all frivolous. The atmosphere of soft light and water, for the music there was no time, it attenuated the tension and made the fear pass. A beautiful memory remains to me ». And Elisa had the same perception.

Speaking of water birth, an offer made immediately available when the birth point was inaugurated in 2008, it was chosen by a dozen women since the beginning of the year. For this choice, there are some variables to consider: the pregnancy must have passed on a regular basis, the labor must be physiological and not induced and the fetus must be in good condition for control.