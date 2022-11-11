Immediately after signing the $ 44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Elon Musk kicked off a wave of layoffs that should cut the social network’s staff in half. Although, he writes Bloomberg Businessweek, dozens of employees were recalled, evidently because they were considered indispensable. Job cuts affect the entire tech sector, adds theEconomist. La Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has decided to lay off eleven thousand employees, 13 percent of its workforce, one of the largest staff cuts in the history of US high technology. Crunchbase, a market research firm, claims that more than 50,000 technology workers have already been laid off in the United States in 2022. The figure corresponds to just under 1 per cent of the six million people employed in the sector, observes the British weekly, “but it is still a shock for companies that have always been used to hiring”. ◆