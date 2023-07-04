Colpensiones calls again for a labor reform

Jaime Dussán Calderón, president of Colpensiones, indicated that Colombia requires a labor reform to promote the pension project. In an interview with the Diario del Huila, the manager indicated how the payment of pensions will be guaranteed.

By: Gloria Camargo

During his most recent visit to the department of Huila, the President of Colpensiones, Jaime Dussán Calderón, spoke with the Diario del Huila about the pension reform project. He reiterated in an interview that all Colombians, if the law passes, will contribute to Colpensiones, and the resources will not be withdrawn but rather saved.

It should be remembered that recently, Asofondos pointed out that “of all the workers, 80% of the affiliates will not be able to retire and will lose most of their returns. And that the vast majority of workers will lose their right to choose who manages their contributions and who pays them what corresponds to them, be it their pension or their BEP”.

However, Dussán indicated that the experience of the Colombian Association of Pension and Unemployment Fund Administrators is not valid to be able to rebuke the pension project that was currently approved in the first debate in the Seventh Committee of the Senate.

In the pension reform, would there be a decrease in the contribution threshold in Colpensiones from three minimum wages to two or one?

Three minimum wages is what was agreed in the Seventh Commission of the Senate of the Republic of Colombia, an initiative passed by the Plenary of that same Corporation. The National Government has clearly stated that this is our red line, three minimum wages. All Colombian men and women, if the law passes, will contribute to Colpensiones and whoever has more than three minimum wages will be able to save in private pension funds, but their resources will be to improve their pension and they are resources that will not be withdrawn but will be saved.

Asofondos says that with the new project, 80% of affiliates will not retire. What is answered?

I believe that Asofondos has an experience, which I hope will never be repeated after the law. They have affiliates and no pensioners, I have 7,000,000 affiliates, and I have 1,600 pensioners, they have 11 million affiliates and only have 259 pensioners. There one can say: please compare.

How will pensions be guaranteed in Colpensiones?

In Colpensiones you pay on time. 60 days after people submit their male or female applications, they are being processed at all our points throughout the national territory.

Dussán reiterated that the call, not only to workers in Colombia, but also to companies, is to quote their pension.

What is being done to improve the service?

We are currently improving our citizen service throughout the national territory. We are improving our technology to have a challenging technology, that is, modern, we have the advice of the Inter-American Development Bank, international institutions, experiences from Latin American countries and of course the best technologies and advances that we currently have in Colombia.

What will the funds raised be used for?

In paying pensions. The task of Colpensiones is to pay pensions and the Pension Savings Fund will be managed through fiduciary entities so that they are preserved and produce profitability.

President, Asofondos issued an alert due to the low birth rate in Colombia, which would generate fewer people working in the future and therefore less revenue. Has anything been considered in this regard?

Let’s hope it happens in 30 years. I believe that one must always have a projection, not a petty conjunctural policy, I believe that growth in Colombia must be promoted. The fears of youth today are justified fears: the pandemic, poverty, misery, the lack of opportunities and the lack of promotion of general education, but in Colombia there is a possibility of a unified pension system based on the law, where there will be the possibility that more than 10 million Colombians who have no possibility of retiring do so. And second, some pensioners in extreme poverty to whom we are going to give subsidies of 232,000 pesos per month.

What to tell Colombians who are not contributing?

To the 15 million Colombians who do not contribute, neither in private funds nor in Colpensiones, well, let them start contributing, but we require a labor reform that obliges employers, workers and independent sectors, that is, all Colombian society save for your pension.

The puyas of Asofondos

According to the Association, although for 15 years the need for a reform of the old-age protection system has been insisted on, the reform project presented by the Petro Government, “has elements that we consider positive and others that do not solve the problems raised and require modification in subsequent discussions”.

Positive aspects:

Formalizes and expands the solidarity pillar. It integrates the two existing regimes into a single system, but requires additional adjustments. It limits the subsidies to high pensions (although it does not eliminate them). There is a gender approach, which will allow progress in correcting the discrimination of the system towards women.

Harmful aspects:

Dividing the contributory pillar in two and forcing the contributions corresponding to the first 3 minimum wages to go to Colpensiones, would mean that 90% of workers would immediately be left without this property of their savings flow. Freedom of choice would be eliminated by forcing contributors that the first 3 minimum wages can only be managed by Colpensiones. Well, according to the CNC, 78% of those surveyed prefer to have the freedom to decide which pension fund to be in. Workers will no longer be able to inherit their savings, that is, they will not be able to choose the type of pension in which the balance of their account remains as an inheritance to their children of legal age or other relatives up to the fifth degree of consanguinity. The possibility that today workers have of retiring before reaching pension age is eliminated if they have sufficient capital. The project affects the generation of pension savings and, as a consequence, the country’s macroeconomic savings.

“The proposed common fund, because it is a pay-as-you-go system, is not sustainable over time due to the drastic demographic transition the country is experiencing. While countries in the world strengthen savings, in Colombia we are moving in the opposite direction,” said Santiago Montenegro Trujillo, president of Asofondos.

