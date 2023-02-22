The public pension fund is currently promoting an initiative that will allow more people to achieve the longed-for pension.

Colpensiones reported that its Semanas Beps program has come into force, an initiative that aims to increase pension coverage in Colombia and that those who have not completed the weeks required for their pension can do so by transferring accumulated savings under the Periodic Economic Benefits (Beps) program.

This novelty will be very useful for workers and people who saved through the Beps system and who are still suffering from achieving their pension and are now trying to achieve it. According to Colpensiones, this is due to Decree 1494 of August 2022, which established the formula with which savings can be converted into Beps in weeks and aspire to the old-age pension.

To exemplify the scope of the program, the public pension fund detailed the case of Mrs. María Teresa Vásquez, in Cali, who has already obtained her pension. She “completed 1,184 weeks, 116 were missing to meet the 1,300-week requirement to obtain a pension in the Media Premium Regime administered by Colpensiones.”

“Linked to the Beps program since 2016, she completed savings of close to 3 million pesos, which became those 116 pending weeks and thus obtained a minimum wage pension,” the entity detailed.

Colpensiones: changes in its Beps program to achieve the pension in Colombia

As a result of these modifications, the entity urged Colombians so that those who have a formal job and, for some reason, are unemployed and receive income below a minimum wage, save through Beps so that they do not rule out obtaining their pension.

“With these pensions we give a strong message to the workers of the country, that it is possible to retire. We want thousands more people to be able to reach their pension, adding the weeks contributed to the General Pension System and the savings in the BEPS program”, said Andrea Benítez, vice president of Beps in Colpensiones.