The 78th edition of the Combai Chestnut Festival goes to the archive with important numbers.

«An extraordinary and exciting edition». This is the comment, with the spotlight off, by the president of the Pro Loco, Maria Vittoria Moro, who, in drawing up the balance of the 78th Festa dei Marroni IGP, does not skimp on thanks to the volunteers who for three weekends worked tirelessly with the the sole purpose of making the Combai event a unique experience: «Everything went well – continues Moro -, thanks to the good weather and the mild temperatures. At an organizational level, a well-run machine has allowed us to weave a wide range of activities, all aimed at the visitor and all aimed at discovering our territory ».

The numbers? A record, according to the organizers. Attendance over the three weekends of the Festival was calculated at over 60,000. 7,000 people who used the shuttle buses from Miane on Sunday alone; On Tuesday, November 1, crowds hit unprecedented heights, with record sales of roasted chestnuts. Around 80 quintals of chestnuts were sold during the event.

Combai welcomes every year, within its most important and noble event, many visitors attracted by the traditional Venetian cuisine declined on chestnuts and by sports activities, such as the Marronando, which this year saw almost 800 members. High approval for the fantastic route and for the walks along the Comby path. Forts and motions sparked the evening of the Mystery, staged on October 31st among the villages, courtyards and woods of Combai, where the songs of the Monte Cimon Choir and musical notes alternated interpreting the theme of water. by Leonardo Mariotto and Laura Toffoli and the narrative voices of Tatiana Santin and Fiorella Moro: «An extraordinary night – says Maria Moro – for the number of participants (120) and for the strong emotions it produced. All those people, walking and listening in silence, appreciating the beauty of the landscape and totally immersing themselves in the surrounding nature ».