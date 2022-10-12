The Chestnut Festival in Combai is back, scheduled this year from 13 October to 1 November.

The Chestnut Festival is a tradition that has been repeated in Combai since 1945. But it is since 1972 that the Pro Loco has taken care of it, born and raised around what, with good reason, is considered the most important event of the year. And so alongside the rich program that will be concentrated in three weekends, from 13 October to 1 November, there will be the celebration of a special birthday, for the first fifty years of the Pro Loco: “A party within a party – begins the president Maria Vittoria Moro – for a long-lived and cohesive association. The characteristic that has remained unchanged in all these years is in fact the generosity and spirit of service of the volunteers, combined with a good dose of creativity. We have never stopped inventing folkloristic, cultural and sporting events and appointments ».

The calendar of the event, which every year attracts tens of thousands of people from all over the region and beyond, offers a wide range of culinary opportunities, with tastings and recreational and motor activities adapted to the needs of families and sportsmen. What remains is appreciable, both in qualitative and quantitative terms. A quick glance at the program of events is enough to confirm it: walks in the woods, picnics in the Comby park, excursions under the stars among ancient chestnut trees and suggestive villages, the Fantastica via, the Sculpture Symposium, BoscAR-T, as well as to the tasting of traditional Venetian dishes based on typical local products and of course chestnuts, for which the giant rostidore will return to full swing.

Every Sunday, from 1pm to 8pm, the free shuttle bus service from Miane will be available. The 78th Festa dei Marroni will raise the curtain tomorrow at 8 pm at the party hall and inside the marquee in Piazza Brunelli. Sunday 16 October at 10.30 official inauguration ceremony of the event in the presence of the authorities and presentation of the book “The first fifty years of the Pro Loco of Combai”. Every Saturday afternoon, walk in the woods with chestnut picking and children’s workshop. Sunday 16 and 30 October and Monday 1 November (from 9 to 11) walk among the chestnut groves. On Sunday 23 October the Marronando returns to its 21st edition, a non-competitive march among the chestnut groves of 6 and 12 kilometers.

The Chestnut Festival is part of the “Autumn Delights” circuit conceived by Unpli. In 1995, under the pressure of the Pro Loco, the Association of producers of Combai IGP browns was born and the Agricombai cooperative that deals with the processing and marketing of the product.