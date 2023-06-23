Combat leaves two dead in Balboa

Clashes between illegal groups that have been taking place in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Balboa, southern Cauca, have left at least two people dead.

This was reported by the authorities, who indicated that the fighting is taking place in the corregimiento of La Planada and has already left several displaced families who have taken refuge in the urban area of ​​Balboa.

According to the Cauca Government Secretariat, the confrontations that take place between the dissidents of the Farc, the Carlos Patiño structure and the Second Marquetalia, for territorial control.

He also indicated that the ELN and local criminal gangs are also present in that region and are fighting over drug trafficking routes with other structures.

The authorities confirmed that the victims are members of the same illegal groups and their bodies have already been transferred to the headquarters of the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Popayán for identification.

The Departmental Government Secretary, Diego Aguilar said that “a territorial dispute has been taking place and unfortunately it has affected the civilian population, displacements, confinements and murders.”

Aguilar stated that “we are hopeful that the recent announcements of the bilateral ceasefire have a positive effect. We hope that it will have an impact on removing the civilian population from the armed conflict and that everything that is available is fully complied with to safeguard Human Rights”.

The administration advances the attention of the displaced families and called on the national government to attend to the public order situation that exists in this area of ​​the department.

On the other hand, social organizations and defenders of Human Rights requested the intervention of national and international organizations, to verify the facts and avoid new effects on the civilian population.

Fear

Fear has been growing in Balboa not only because of the fighting that has been taking place in the rural area but also because of the acts of violence in the urban area.

Indepaz precisely denounced the recent death of a peace signatory who was murdered when armed men made an attempt on his life in the urban area.

With this homicide, there are already 17 signatories killed in 2023, Indepaz reported, indicating that the ex-combatant advanced his reincorporation process in the La Fila territorial space.

Regarding this homicide, Leonardo González, Indepaz Human Rights coordinator, stated that the victim “was released after the signing of the Peace agreement. He had previously alerted a risk situation according to information from the National Reincorporation Corporation.

In addition, González added that “the Ombudsman had already issued an early warning for the municipalities of Argelia, Balboa and El Tambo where it indicates that former members of the Farc are at risk in the process of reincorporation into civilian life due to the presence of different armed groups, especially the Western Bloc – Jacobo Arenas of the Farc”.

security tables

The official recalled that precisely and given the public order situation facing the department of Cauca, this Friday, June 23, the security and protection tables will begin in the municipality of Santander de Quilichao.

During these meetings, issues such as “armed conflict, land conflict and gangs” will be analyzed, problems that have been affecting this region.

As will be recalled, in addition to the presence of illegal armed groups that commit crimes in this department, in Cauca there have been problems of land conflict, which in recent months has become more acute, as Asocaña recently denounced.

In addition, the issue of gangs has been growing in the region, especially in the north of Cauca.

