You go along paths at the Combinazioni festival thanks to the encounter between two projects, “Va ‘Sentiero” and “Montagne Unite de Europa”, created to entice passionate amateurs and expert walkers to discover high-altitude villages through the encounter with the local people.

The appointment is for Sunday 18 September at 9 pm, in the park of Villa Binetti in Montebelluna (in case of bad weather in the theater of the structure), on the occasion of the meeting between Alessia Iotti and Francesco Sabatini, questioned precisely on the theme “Towards the future of mountain. Young people on their way to the high lands of Italy and Europe ”.

Thanks to their testimony, Iotti and Sabatini will lead the public to discover the experience of the journey, with a sustainable approach, which respects local and environmental peculiarities, helping to keep alive the socio-economic fabric of the most inaccessible areas and constantly at risk of depopulation. The meeting is organized in collaboration with the Peace and Development cooperative as a preview of 4passi, the fair and sustainable economy festival.

Among the events of the Combinazioni festival scheduled for Sunday 18 September, at 5 pm the family show curated by Filippo Tognazzo “Fole e filò. Seven stories for seven provinces ”with music by Ivan Tibolla in the park of Villa Romivo, headquarters of the Generali agency (in case of rain we will move to the Binotto theater of villa Pisani). Simultaneously with the natural history and archeology museum of Montebelluna, the participated visit to the “Futuro agenda 2030” exhibition, the exhibition dedicated to sustainable development goals with Francesco Sabatini and the museum’s conservators, will reflect on the sense of belonging to the cultural heritage of a territory made up of collections, stories, environments and landscapes. For info. and complete program of the Combinazioni festival