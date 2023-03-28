In view of the proximity of the Eastermany Maturinese began to look for the products for the preparation of the popular and traditional dish that at this time is usually enjoyed in Venezuelan families, waiting for the sale of product combos in order to save a little money.

However, given the proximity of the dates, at least salted fish, the dressings have begun to suffer a slight increase, according to one of the vendors of these items, said that for the weekend and the beginning of Easter itself , the products will increase again, given that the wholesalers bring them more expensive as well.

In one of the food stalls located in the old market, where the products for the production of cuajao are sold, among others, the owner María Requena commented: “we are not selling combos yet, it will be from Monday and the price will be more one hundred, because it will have all the products: potatoes, eggs, salted fish, everything,” he asserted.

“At least, tomorrow they bring new fish and it must cost more than 130 bolivars, for the weekend it will cost about 150, today it depends on the type of fish you bring, at least the mutt is worth a hundred,” said the man. , who added that the combos begin to be sold once there is not much merchandise left.

The traditional dish is accompanied with beans and rice

It rose 62% more

It should be noted that last week these items, mainly fish, which is the base of the dish, could be brought up to 80 bolivars, which means that the product has suffered an increase of approximately 62%, but also, we must add the rest of the ingredients that this preparation contains, such as onion (35Bs.), sweet chili (30-40 bolívares per kilo), garlic (90 Bs/K), oil (52 the cheapest), bananas (between 13 and 17 bolívares) , Pope Bs. 30-35; beans, half a kilo between 28 and 30 Bs., rice between 35 and 45 a kilo, so making a simple curd is equivalent to spending around 295 bolivars, without purchasing the full kilo of ingredients.

Some buyers indicated that in previous years, when they have not been able to make the curd, they at least make a tortilla. “It’s a little cheaper and you do it so you don’t lose tradition, with sardines, seasonings, eggs, plantains, and potatoes or sweet potatoes, which are also a little cheaper and are also delicious, and you accompany it with beans and rice, that it is tradition, what happens is that everything is very expensive, “said Idinia Pérez.

Less and with little

He also indicated that he usually makes a small tortilla, with few seasonings, trying not to spend a lot because “you have to leave it for other things… I add a single onion, three chili peppers, a single plantain or plantain and a half, three chips, six eggs and one just once because it can no longer be done like before, a good curd about three stories like my mom or my grandmother used to make and in the stove,” the lady recalled.

The main ingredient, which is salted fish, has suffered an increase of 62%

