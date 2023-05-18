Home » Come back and play Bancolombia presents faults
Users of social networks express their disapproval of the financial institution. In a message sent to users by Bancolombia, it tells them to “try logging in again and let us know how it goes.”

The Bancolombia Group is responding in this way to a series of user complaints about problems they have had with certain transactions. Others claim that they are receiving notifications of supposed payments and account credits.

Customers complain about the blocking of passwords from social networks, which prevents them from processing payments, and the lack of attention in the ‘virtual branch. “The novelty that we demonstrate in our Virtual Persons Branch has already been surpassed”, another of the messages sent to users by Bancolombia.

In response, the financial entity indicated through Twitter: “At this time, due to a novelty in our system, some clients have a block on the primary key. Go to the nearest Physical Branch if your transactional need cannot be satisfied”. “We are working to unlock it as soon as we can, your money is safe, so you can relax.”

Others claim that the bank has sent them countless alert messages and alert notifications. While those who have had problems with the keys are advised to wait until tomorrow and it will unlock automatically. The situation sparked a series of protest messages on social media from users across the country.

