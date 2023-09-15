Home » Come back and play! Here is another motorcyclist who was ‘given’ the pass
by admin
Even though the traffic light was green and he could have passed without any inconvenience due to the low traffic flow, this disrespectful of traffic measures or ‘exemplary’ motorcyclist‘, or whatever you want to call it, he decided to get on the platform, ignoring that some people were walking there, putting them in danger. This image was captured by our photojournalist at the intersection of Los Estudiantes and Santa Rita avenues, a few meters from a service station where similar situations are frequently evident. The unacceptable, The thing is that when these irresponsibility occur, the traffic agents never appear, but we leave it there.

This ‘beauty’, which could cause an accident to be regretted, travels like ‘Pedro around his house’ on a black boxer motorcycle, license plate AQK-94D. Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen

