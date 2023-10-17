Come back and play: new case of fluid fraud denounced by CEO – news

This time, the company identified a butcher shop in the Morales Duque neighborhood, in Santander de Quilichao.

In May 2023, the specialized team to detect fraud in CEO’s electricity network found an illegal connection on Calle 4 with Carrera 16 – 28 Casa 2, in the Morales Duque neighborhood of the municipality of Santander de Quilichao, a place in where a renowned butcher shop operates. CEO discovered that the metering equipment had been tampered with by tampering with the meter, which supplied power to several chillers and a cold room in that business establishment.

CEO immediately filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office for the alleged crime of fluid fraudenshrined in article 256 of the Penal Code, with a prison sentence of 16 to 72 months and a fine of up to 174 million.

With the support of the authorities, the Company is on the trail of unscrupulous people who carry out this type of illegal practices and tamper with measuring equipment to steal energy.

In this regard, CEO urges the community to avoid the manipulation of electrical energy networks and report cases in which this scourge occurs, which not only puts the lives of the people who practice it at risk, but also affects to customers who make legal use of the energy service.

Share this: Facebook

X

