Come to Jiaxing Museum to guess lantern riddles and enjoy lanterns during the Lantern Festival



It’s the annual Lantern Festival again, and guessing lantern riddles has always been a tradition during the Lantern Festival. The Lantern Riddles guessing activity at Jiaxing Museum has been held for many years. Different from previous years, this year’s lantern riddles were all hung on cute little lanterns. The colorful lanterns made the atmosphere of the Lantern Festival even stronger.

If you can guess the lantern riddle on the note, you can take off the note and go to the service desk to answer the question and draw a prize.The content of the prizes is also very rich, there are bunny dolls, rabbit pendants, rabbit coin purses, and Jiaxing Museum printedIP image “Ma Xiaotao”The canvas bag, which prize can be drawn depends on everyone’s luck! On the morning of the Lantern Festival, there were friends who knew the news early and came to participate in the lantern riddle guessing activity, and there were also visitors who wanted to visit the museum and happened to encounter the lantern riddle guessing activity. Everyone was eager to try and choose the riddles they could solve. Some puzzles are relatively simple, and children can figure them out with a little brainpower, and some puzzles are difficult. Everyone discusses and brainstorms together, and the corridor where the event is held is very lively. After participating in the lantern riddles guessing activity, you can also go to the exhibition hall of the second phase of the museum to visit “Xingqiao Fire Tree-Xiashi Lantern Art Exhibition”, and have a colorful Lantern Festival in Jiaxing Museum!