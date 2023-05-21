Come to Love Island to “stamp” love!Fujian Province’s first park-style marriage registration office opened – Xinhua English.news.cn

19
- Come to Love Island to “stamp” love!The first park-style marriage registration office in Fujian opens Southeast Net
- 39 pairs of newcomers registered joyously at Wu Lai An Shi Na Du Temple 520 hot blast – Place | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines sembilan.sinchew.com.my
- “Running to 520, fortunately I met you” 25 couples married at 520 | Southern Malaysia | Place Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- May 20 means “I love you” and 30 couples register collectively at Binhuatang|Guanghua.com Guanghua Daily
- Running for a good marriage, falling in love with runners, 520 registration and marriage- Place- Beima News | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News