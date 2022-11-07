In the golden autumn season, Zhejiang once again issued the “Wuzhen Covenant” to the world. The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit will be held in Wuzhen from November 9th to 11th. We will experience the latest digital technology in Wuzhen and fully experience the Internet” Flying speed of development”. Wuzhen • Youxi FUN is a new cultural, tourism and performing arts complex located in Beizha, Wuzhen. It has modern industrial heritage-style buildings, a large lawn that brings you close to nature, an artistic theater and apartments. During this year’s World Internet Conference, a music event will also be held in Wuzhen to light up the light of digital entertainment and digital music in Wuzhen with everyone. From November 8th to 10th, 2022 Wuzhen Future Digital Music Festival will be staged at Wuzhen Youxi FUN Musical Theater Industry Base (formerly Wuzhen Brewery). The energy of urban music.