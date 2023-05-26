Comeback and classification in the U-20 World Cup

In the other match of the group, Israel and Senegal drew 1-1.

Julián Andrés Santa

As in the first day against Israel, in their commitment yesterday against Japan for the second date of the U20 World Championship, the Colombian team started losing and was able to come back to keep the three points, thus ensuring their early classification to the round of 16 end of maximum orbital rendezvous.

At minute 30 of the initial part, Riku Yamane gave the Japanese the opening on the scoreboard, which forced the response of those led by Héctor Cárdenas with important players such as Yaser Asprilla, author of the partial tie and later Tomás Ángel, who came from the bench and was in charge of giving the victory to the Tricolor to reach six units and lead their group.

NOW FOR THE LEADERSHIP

Colombia has already secured a place in the round of 16 and will now seek, on the third date of the group stage, to consolidate first place for the second round, when they face Senegal this Saturday.

BRAZIL WAKES UP

The broken dishes of Brazil’s bad debut against Italy were paid by the Dominaca Republic, which closes the Group D classification without points. At the top of that list was Nigeria, who sealed their early qualification to the top sixteen stage with a final 2-0 win over Italy.

The Squadra Azzurra caused fear in their debut, because after the first half they thrashed Brazil 3-0 and in the end they won 3-2. With these results, Group D now has Brazil and Italy in a close fight with 3 points.

MARCO S LEONADO, MAXIMUM GUNNER

Marcos Leonardo Santos Almeida, heir to Pelé’s Santos of the class of Rodrygo, Neymar and before Robinho and Diego, scored his third goal in the tournament and assumed command of that classification alone.

The fight, however, is closed, as Alejo Véliz (Argentina), Adama Bojang (Gambia), Cesare Casadei (Italy) and Máté Szolgai (Slovakia) pursue with two goals.

TWENTY GAMES, 58 GOALS AND RIKO SIGNS THE NUMBER 50

Five days later in which 20 of the 52 games scheduled until June 11 have been played, the tournament has thrown 58 goals, for an average of 2.9 per game.

The 19-year-old Japanese midfielder Riju Yamane scored goal number 50 after 30 minutes of the match with Colombia.

The goal put the Blue Samurais ahead, the match of the second day of Group C played at the Único Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in La Plata.