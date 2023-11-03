Comedian Andy Vázquez Announces Departure from Miami and Focus on Family, Leaving Politics Behind

Cuban Comedian Andy Vázquez Leaves Miami and Distances Himself from Politics in Pursuit of Family and Happiness

In a surprising announcement, popular Cuban comedian Andy Vázquez revealed his decision to permanently leave Miami and put an end to his involvement in politics. In a heartfelt video posted on his Facebook profile, Andy shared that he would be dedicating his pages solely to humor moving forward, prioritizing his family and his work.

Reflecting on his four-year stay in the United States, Andy highlighted his extensive involvement in the Cuban cause, specifically his criticism of the dictatorship and its numerous crimes against the people. This commitment to denounce injustice resulted in multiple attacks and confrontations with families and businesses, which ultimately affected his focus and even took a toll on his health. Andy admitted to experiencing stress-related issues such as high blood pressure and sugar levels due to his daily efforts of researching, sharing, and denouncing the injustices in Cuba.

Andy stated, “Starting this month, I want to concentrate all my mind, my effort, my life, on my family. I am leaving Miami. In January, God willing, we are moving to Cape Coral. I am retiring from all this.” The comedian emphasized that his case was different from other emigrated artists who claim to distance themselves from politics only to eventually cooperate with the dictatorship upon visiting the island. Andy declared that this was not something that suited his principles.

The comedian reiterated that he had never urged anyone to take to the streets and believed that Cubans would only achieve freedom when they collectively desired it. He highlighted two possible routes to liberation: either a 10-day general strike while remaining inside their homes or taking to the streets to overthrow the communist regime. Andy expressed his efforts for the freedom of Cuba but acknowledged that the ultimate outcome was beyond his control.

Andy also seized the opportunity to state his intentions of studying English to prepare for the US citizenship test scheduled for next year. He firmly proclaimed that he had no intention of returning to Cuba, expressing his refusal to ingratiate himself with any communist ideals.

While Andy admitted his deep affection for Miami and its people, he expressed a desire for his children to grow up in a quieter and more affordable environment, prompting his decision to move further north.

As Andy Vázquez embarks on his new chapter dedicated to family and personal well-being, his fans eagerly await his forthcoming humorous content and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

