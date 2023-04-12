After confirming the death of comedian Cruz María Betancur on the afternoon of this Tuesday, April 11, several of his colleagues in Happy Saturdays have expressed their condolences and sadness at his departure. Together with him, We remember from KienyKe.com the comedy artists of said program who have passed away, leaving an important legacy for this profession.

Jorge Alfonso “Topolino” Zuluaga

On June 1, 2022 at the Cardioinfantil Clinic in Bogotá, the death of Jorge Alfonso ‘Topolino’ Zuluaga, a remembered comedian from the old guard of Happy Saturdays, was confirmed. Topolino was sick with pneumonia and had been hospitalized since May 24 of that same year. The comedian dedicated his life to humor in the media as an actor and comedian, he also wrote several books. Happy Saturdays was his home for 21 years.