The otter she returned to the province of Belluno. This is what the Michele researchers discovered Cassol and Gabriel De Nadai on 12 November 2022 when they found the excrements of the mustelid in Val Digon in Comelico. There hadn’t been certain data on the animal in the province since the 19th century, while it had been missing in Veneto for about 60 years.

«This discovery of a species threatened at the Italian level certifies the quality of the Belluno area and of our waterways, and also the effectiveness of the measures to recover the functionality of the waterways and the correct management of the fish fauna that we are carrying out ahead», explains the provincial councilor in charge of hunting and fishing, Franco De Bon.

The first traces of the otter date back to 2019 when Professor Filacorda during a Belluno research of the jackal, identified excrements attributable to the mustelid. Added to this is that in Friuli, as in Alto Adige and Austria these animals are present and have been certified on the ridge of Cima Sappada between Sappada and Forni Avoltri. Hence the research by Cassol and De Nadai which led to the discovery of the excrements near the stream Enough. Excrements that contain traces of fish and «that of the spraints is a certifying element of the otter.

The otter had disappeared both due to excess withdrawals but also due to the presence of polluting substances in the watercourses such as chlorinated substances which are now prohibited. The otter lives in a territory of about 20-30 km, while at night, when it moves, it can travel even 10 km. It nourishes mainly of fish, but also of snakes and other animals and what the surrounding environment offers. A male can reach the dimensions of 50-60 cm and 10 kg of weight, while the female of 6-7 kg. It mates once a year giving birth to 2 to 4 young. It is a solitary, non-social animal.

«Now the next step is to install the base camp» says Cassol who then asks for help from interested bodies and the Province to guide and support this project.

The news of the otter’s presence is welcomed quite positively even by the fishermen who now find themselves one more competitor in their business. «It’s a pleasant problem», comments Ferdinando Gant of the Belluno fishing basin, «which demonstrates the environmental quality of our watercourses thanks also to the work we have done in restocking fish species. We are waiting to understand if there are other species in other areas such as the Piave and the Padola. The Digon stream, for its part, is a watercourse where human presence is non-existent, therefore it is very naturalized».

So today in Comelico there are four species of mustelids: skunk, mink, marten and beech marten, and now also the otter.