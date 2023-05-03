Comfacasanare will invest more than $9 billion in education projects this year – news

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, led the signing of the act of application of the Ibero-American Social Security Agreement, which protects the rights of millions of migrant workers, their families and workers in 15 countries including Colombia.

During the event, held at the Casa de Nariño, within the framework of International Labor Day, the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, and the General Secretary of the Ibero-American Social Security Organization (OISS), Gina Magnolia Riaño, participated.

The agreement was approved by the V Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials of Social Security of the Ibero-American countries, held in Segovia, Spain.

The tool will allow migrant workers, who throughout their working life have provided services in one or more of the signatory States, to benefit from the contributions made in any of these territories, in order to obtain access to economic benefits. derived from disability, old age or survival.

Among the benefits are the equal treatment of Ibero-American workers regardless of nationality when they work in a country other than their own; the totalization of the accredited contribution periods in the different States is established; the conservation of the acquired rights is guaranteed, not losing the benefits for moving to another country, and the administrative and technical collaboration between the managing institutions is determined to facilitate the application of the rights of the beneficiaries, among others.

It should be borne in mind that national social security legislation alone cannot guarantee or improve the social security and pension rights of migrant workers. For this reason, applicable standards are needed in all countries that allow effective and complete protection of the rights guaranteed by the regulatory social security systems.

The agreement will apply in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

Source: Ministry of Labor

