The invasions of farms, burning of crops, destruction of productive infrastructure, have only left death, poverty, unemployment.

Faced with the serious situation that has been occurring for some time in municipalities in the north of the department, without warning of protection from the competent authorities, the Cauca Family Compensation Fund, Comfacauca, once again raises its voice in rejection of the acts of violence that have been taking place in said region, which threaten the lives of workers and affect the productive chain of the region and the country.

That entity makes a vehement call for peace and respect for human life; regrets the loss of life that this violence has caused, as well as the injuries and the pain of the families of humble workers who today are plunged into anxiety.

“At Comfacauca we are in favor of the economic, social and cultural growth of the department of Cauca, which is why we support 100% of companies that are legally constituted, the same ones that with their contributions to the Family Subsidy System, bring well-being, education and progress to the Cauca community, in addition to contributing to its development and economy,” says the statement from that entity.