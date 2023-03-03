The Compensation Fund, according to the Superintendency of Family Subsidy, is complying with the plan drawn up for its recovery. However, due to the disagreement in the total debts of the entity, a new comparative and progressive payment process must be carried out.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

During his most recent visit to the capital of Huila, the Superintendent of the Family Subsidy, Luis Guillermo Pérez Casas, referred to the current situation presented by the Comfamiliar Compensation Fund of Huila, after almost a year ago and through resolution 0469 on July 25, 2022, the total intervention of the entity will be ordered.

In an interview for this means of communication, the national official pointed out that the institutional improvement plan is currently being complied with, which was rigorously proposed, however for now the work is focusing on compliance with financial obligations.

Economic situation

Pérez Casas added that “by the Super there is an institutional improvement plan, which is extremely rigorous but it should be noted that the Fund is complying with that provision. Every set item is also being carried out.”

And he added that “now there are financial obligations, which according to the Fund, would reach around 480 billion pesos, however, by the creditors, it has been established that the debts would be greater than $880 billion pesos.”

Situation for which, he explained that a “serious program regarding the comparison of invoices and services, which should have been effectively provided, should be established, and this figure should be refined.”

Debt payment

The official also highlighted that “the Contest of the National Government and the Superintendency through the resources of the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security, ADRES, is that it can contribute significantly to paying those debts.”

However, not everyone will have good news or the disbursement of the resources to pay for the services provided, because according to Pérez Casas, not everyone can be paid”.

“It will not be possible to pay everyone, but there are legal provisions that establish the order in which it must be paid, and that order that is established to pay first to public hospitals, to public clinics and then to those who progressively delivered their services or sold services to the Huila Family Compensation Fund”, he pointed out.

It should be remembered that as of July 2022, this organization, according to Super itself, registered a level of indebtedness of 96%, and “its health program in the last year presented a patrimonial detriment of 72,000 million pesos. Figures also estimate that each month, approximately 6,000 million pesos were wasted in the Fund”.

Regional benefit projects

The Superintendent also recognized that Comfamiliar has been focusing on work to strengthen benefits for workers in the system.

“The Directorate has established agreements with the Mayor of Neiva, the government of Huila and also with different municipalities throughout the department. For example, we have just announced the start this year of the construction of a large recreation center in the south of Huila.

Before, people had to travel four, five or six hours to get to enjoy a Caja recreation center. Now they are going to have their own recreation center in Pitalito in a Recreation Center that is going to incorporate into its project all the local culture, anthropological culture, music, coffee, that is, all the wealth in the region. A project that will surely generate a lot of prosperity for Huila”.

Said project, which is projected to be the largest recreation center in the south of the department, will have an investment of 7,000 million pesos by the Mayor’s Office, the land for its construction will have a value of 6,000 million pesos, and added to This will be an addition for 30,000 million pesos by the Fund.

Juan Carlos Carvajal, Administrative Director of Comfamiliar del Huila, indicated that “this is a recreational park that will have fun areas and wet areas. It is a great bet that we want for the south of Huila. We have found a claim in the community and that is that the Compensation Fund does not have a strong offer in that area, and that is why we want to make a big commitment to it. We believe that Pitalito is not only an epicenter of southern Huila, but also an epicenter of southern Colombia. It has a very thriving economy and the Compensation Fund has to be present in this municipality to provide its affiliates with greater well-being.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of the municipality of Pitalito, Edgar Muñoz Torres, pointed out that “he is pleased that the Superintendency accepts the call they are making from the Valley of Laboyos for the recognition of the benefits of the Colombian massif and the comparative advantages it has as a region: our strategic location and all the supply generated by the south of the department, and which requires an infrastructure of this magnitude”.