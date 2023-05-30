Comfandi invests 185 billion in educational proposal

Within the framework of the General Assembly of Comfandi held this May 25, the general director, Jacobo Tovar Caicedo, announced the investment of $185 billion pesos to strengthen the educational proposal of this Compensation Fund, which responds to the demands of 21st century education, oriented towards employability, entrepreneurship and productivity; It also contemplates the creation of seven Campus E, transcending from traditional schools to learning environments.

“At Comfandi we want to make education the language of employability and entrepreneurship, oriented towards the productive world, with a flexible educational proposal in the face of social changes, as an ecosystem that provides continuous learning for life; that enables capacities for human, social and productive development, and leverages the development of the region; that allows the materialization of life projects”, affirmed Jacobo Tovar, general director of Comfandi.

The educational proposal

Comfandi covers, in formal education, the implementation of educational projects with an emphasis on STEM, bilingualism, development of an entrepreneurial mindset, business training and support in the development of psycho-emotional, psychosocial and socio-occupational skills.

In tertiary education, this proposal includes the adaptation of the curriculum of the programs, built from training for productivity, based on the needs of the economic dynamics of the region and the productive sector, accepting the vision of disruptive models in education, through alternative credentials that project a connection between the job offer and job seekers.

In figures

Currently, in the 13 Comfandi schools, 9,846 students are trained and by 2025 it is projected to have 30% more students, to achieve that 50% of students have an intermediate level of English, to increase the average test results by 15 points Know 11 and achieve that 80% of the graduated students have access to higher education.

“We are a benchmark in educational innovation with our B-learning model in Valle del Cauca and the only educational institution in the country certified in this model,” said Tovar.

Campus E, which will be located in Cali, in the Calipso and San Fernando sectors; Palmira, Jamundí, Candelaria, Buga and Cartago will be favorable spaces to develop Comfandi’s educational proposal, which will benefit more than 20,000 students in Valle del Cauca.

