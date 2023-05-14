Comfort, inclusion and reorganization of greenery for Piazza Dante and central areas of Staranzano, priority for soft mobility

Delivery by August 2, 2023

The Municipality of Staranzano (GO), in collaboration with the Department of Engineering and Architecture of the University of Trieste, has announced a competition for ideas for the redevelopment and enhancement of Piazza Dante Alighieri and the surrounding public spaces.

The competition aims to identify not only a formal idea of ​​renewal of the spaces themselves, but also a working method and a shared process of defining the ways of use and the possible spatial and material transformations that affect the places in which it is recognized an entire community.

The work carried out with the university has made it possible to become aware of the situation of the urban spaces affected by the tender and the related criticalities. With reference to the spaces of Piazza Dante Alighieri and Via De Amicis, Via Savoia, Vicolo Cau De Qua, and in relation to the indications contained in the instruments adopted and currently being approved by the administration, the design ideas must pay particular attention to the following macro themes : comfort and accessibility for all, resilient spaces and adaptation to climate change, public space/identity space.

As far as the square is concerned, particular attention is required to the reorganization of the green infrastructure also in consideration of the precarious conditions of the large centenary hackberry tree, symbol of the town.

The maximum expenditure of the economic framework is equal to 1,500,000.00 euros.

Who can participate

Only groups of professionals (architects, engineers, landscape architects, planners) registered in the respective professional registers are admitted. Within each group, 50% must be made up of young professionals, graduates and qualified in the profession for less than five years.

Each group of professionals must involve at least two experts who guarantee a multidisciplinary approach to the project topics.

The experts must be identified among the following professional figures:

at least one among artists, designers, photographers, musicians, directors and film-makers, sociologists, anthropologists, who have to their credit the participation in at least one project in the field of urban regeneration and/or demonstrate that they have participated in projects or publications in reference the themes of the competition;

at least one expert in the specific sector of urban regeneration, who demonstrates documented experience in issues relating to participatory planning, co-design, social integration, also present among the professionals of the planning group

Project documents required

illustrative report (max. 5 A4 format pages)

(max. 5 A4 format pages) 2 A2 format boardswith general plan and various graphic drawings

Evaluation criteria

Quality of the design ideas dedicated to the system of relationships and to the spaces of mobility and parking | up to 25 points

Quality of the design ideas advanced for resilience to the effects of climate change and the rethinking of green spaces | up to 25 points

Quality of the design ideas aimed at the reconfiguration and flexibility of the identity spaces of the community | up to 25 points

Innovativeness and effectiveness of the process outlined for the preparation of the participatory project | up to 10 points

Overall cost of the work based on the economic framework presented | up to 15 points

award

– 1st place 4,000 euros

– 2nd place 1,000 euros

amounts inclusive of social security charges and VAT, if due

The Municipality reserves the right to subsequently entrust, subject to obtaining the necessary economic resources, the drafting of the technical and economic feasibility project, with a negotiated procedure without a tender.

Announcement and documentation

