COMING SOON! MotoGP™ Stories: Il progetto Shoulder Cam

MotoGP™ Stories: Project ‘Shoulder Cam’ offers a detailed overview of the many challenges this technology had to face during its development. You will understand all the details together with Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol), Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing), ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and many others. Every step of the process will be explained in this new ten minute episode in which we spoke with Sergi Sendra (Head of Global Technology at Dorna Sports), Gerard Navarro (OnBoard Senior Manager) e Chris Hillard, member of Alpinestars.