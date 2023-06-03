Home » COMING SOON! MotoGP™ Stories: Il progetto Shoulder Cam
News

COMING SOON! MotoGP™ Stories: Il progetto Shoulder Cam

by admin
COMING SOON! MotoGP™ Stories: Il progetto Shoulder Cam

MotoGP™ Stories: Project ‘Shoulder Cam’ offers a detailed overview of the many challenges this technology had to face during its development. You will understand all the details together with Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol), Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing), ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and many others. Every step of the process will be explained in this new ten minute episode in which we spoke with Sergi Sendra (Head of Global Technology at Dorna Sports), Gerard Navarro (OnBoard Senior Manager) e Chris Hillard, member of Alpinestars.

See also  Atp Finals: Medvedev wins, but for Sinner a great exam

You may also like

Unveiling the essence of Nuoro, a brand to...

Friday Hadith: ((O you who have believed, if...

Timba will have its party in Cali

Condominiums warn the family of an autistic child:...

Love beyond borders… Three international couple YouTube channels...

Invima warns that Sascha Fitness products are fraudulent

Serie A: Lazio win 2-0 in Empoli and...

Microsoft Strikes AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former...

NASA: Submit Your Name to Jupiter’s Moon! |...

Through a march, Santa Marta says “no to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy