Command appoints new director of the San Pedro Police

The new authorities of the National Police Command began to move the first pieces and in that sense this Monday, September 18, by resolution No. 706, they made the new appointments of directors in each department of the country, including San Pedro.

In the north of the country, the Inspector General Commissioner, Roberto Cresencio Mora Armoa, took office as the new Police director of the second department, replacing Commissioner Venancio Benítez, who will be in charge of the General Directorate of Human Talent.

In this regard, Mora indicated that he will visit the police stations to verify the situation and have an x-ray of the police stations. He also announced that he will strengthen preventive tasks in order to provide efficient security for the prevention and eradication of punishable acts.

The police authorities of the Command also appointed the Chief Commissioner MCP, Miguel Ángel Pérez Sanguina, as the new head of the Citizen Security Department of the San Pedro Police Directorate, replacing the Chief Commissioner, Ramón López.

