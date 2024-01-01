Home » Commander of the First Division in Madani: Al-Jazeera State will be a graveyard for traitors and sellers of the homeland from the mercenaries of the Rapid Support Militia
News

by admin
Sudanese Net:

The Commander of the First Infantry Division in Al-Jazira State, central Sudan, Major General Ahmed Al-Tayeb, confirmed that the armed forces responded to a brutal attack launched by the rebel terrorist Rapid Support militia on villages east of Al-Jazira, inflicting heavy losses in vehicles, weapons and individuals.

Major General Ahmed Al-Tayeb said in statements this afternoon from the headquarters of the First Division, that the militia’s targeting of villages in the east of the island comes as a continuation of its violations against the displaced and citizens and its continued defiance of international laws.

He pointed out that Al-Jazeera State will be a graveyard for traitors and sellers of the homeland, including the mercenaries of the rebel terrorist Rapid Support militia.

