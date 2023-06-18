Commander used Army facilities as a nursery for his horse

In the last hours, the complaint made in which he is involved was known General Álvaro Vicente Pérez, who is being investigated for allegedly having used the facilities of the Riding School to house one of his horses.

The mare is called La Conquista, which is owned by the commander who is the second in command of the National Army. As it was recently known, the general misused the facilities by using the School’s facilities as a nursery for his horse.

The General Command of the Military Forces is the one that is carrying out the investigations to determine if General Pérez was using the facilities for his own benefit.

Everything became known after a PQR (petition, complaint or claim) was leaked that a citizen would have sent to the Army and that was later exposed by Caracol Radio, this with some attached evidence about the animal in one of the stables of the School of Horse riding.

Evidence is found including the photographs and videos exposed by the general himself, who published on his Facebook account the audiovisuals where shows his horse galloping in the North Canton.

What is stated in the complaint is due to the fact that the maintenance of the equine would be being paid for by the public resources that are destined for this division of the Army, for which reason the high command would be taking advantage of the situation.