The Philadelphia Orchestra celebrated their 50th anniversary of their visit to China with a special concert in Beijing. The event featured a reading of President Xi Jinping’s reply letter and a speech delivered by Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Li Shulei emphasized the significance of President Xi Jinping’s letter, which highlights the importance of deepening cultural exchanges between China and the United States. He also stressed the role of cultural exchanges in strengthening people-to-people connections and building a solid foundation for bilateral relations. Li Shulei expressed China‘s willingness to collaborate with cultural institutions and artists from the United States to promote mutual understanding and cooperation.

The concert was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with support from the China Association for Foreign Cultural Exchanges, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and the U.S. State Department. It featured performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra, the China Symphony Orchestra, and the Asian American Performing Arts Center.

The event highlighted the enduring friendship and cultural exchange between China and the United States, and emphasized the power of art in fostering mutual understanding. As both countries work towards strengthening their relations, cultural initiatives and artistic collaborations will continue to play a vital role in promoting goodwill and cooperation between the people of China and the United States.

