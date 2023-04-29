Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the “May Day Slogan” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Chongqing Municipality, Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China’s “May Day Slogan”

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the “May Day Slogan” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. In April 1948, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the “May Day Slogan”, calling on “all democratic parties, all people’s organizations, and all social leaders to quickly convene a political consultation meeting, discuss and realize the convening of the People’s Congress, and the establishment of a democratic coalition government.” Once the “May Day Slogan” was released, it quickly received enthusiastic responses from various democratic parties, people without party affiliation and all walks of life. This marks that the democratic parties and people without party affiliation openly and consciously accept the leadership of the Communist Party of China. and the basis of the political consultation system. On April 28, a symposium was held in Chongqing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the “May Day Slogan” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The glorious course of solidarity and cooperation of people, looking forward to the bright prospects of China‘s new political party system in the new era, and contributing Chongqing’s strength to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, and unite and struggle.

Carry forward the fine tradition and forge ahead on a new journey

Wang Xinqiang, chairman of the Kuomintang Municipal Committee

75 years ago, the Kuomintang actively responded to the “May Day Slogan” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and consciously accepted the leadership of the Communist Party of China. This is a correct historical choice. In the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and at the beginning of the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the “May Day Slogan” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and reviewing the magnificent history of multi-party cooperation is to Inherit the glorious tradition of close cooperation between the ancestors of the Kuomintang and the Communist Party of China.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China responded to the changes of the times and complied with the needs of the times, drew a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, and pointed out the direction for the development of the cause of the party and the country. The Second Plenary Session of the Sixth Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, based on the grand background of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, planned a realistic path for the new era and new journey to build a new modern Chongqing.

Embark on a new journey and bravely undertake new missions. The Kuomintang Municipal Committee will effectively use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense its heart and soul, deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments”, resolutely achieve “two maintenances”, and always maintain the political nature of being united with the party; Take the Party as a teacher, benchmark the general requirements of “four new” and “three good”, and strive to improve the level of self-construction; firmly grasp the theme of the era of unity and struggle, be a staunch supporter, qualified promoter, and promising practitioner of unity and struggle, and actively Help Chongqing develop high-quality, and make new contributions to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation that live up to the times.

Forge ahead on a new journey and build a new era

Du Huiping, chairman of the Municipal Committee of the Democratic League

82 years ago, the Democratic League was born in Chongqing Teyuan during the anti-Japanese war. It received guidance and support from the Communist Party of China and cooperated closely with the Communist Party of China when it was established. In January 1948, the Democratic League held the Third Plenary Session of the Central Committee and publicly announced that it would work hand in hand with the Communist Party of China to fight for the complete destruction of the Kuomintang reactionary government and the realization of a democratic, peaceful, independent and unified new China. This shows that the Democratic League has consciously accepted the leadership of the Communist Party of China before the “May Day Slogan” of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was issued. Over the past 75 years, the Democratic League has been working closely with the Communist Party of China through thick and thin, contributing wisdom and strength to the prosperity of the country, the rejuvenation of the nation, and the happiness of the people.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. As a local organization in the birthplace of the Democratic League, the Municipal Committee of the Democratic League will thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, and firmly ” Four self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, and more consciously merged into the torrent of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Carry forward the fine tradition of “running the country and paying attention to people’s livelihood”, carry out strategic and forward-looking research on the new era, new journey and new Chongqing construction, put forward practical and effective countermeasures and suggestions, and conscientiously implement the high-quality development of services Do your duty, tell a lot of stories about multi-party cooperation, be a good adviser, good helper, and good colleague of the Communist Party of China, help promote the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized new Chongqing to get off to a good start, and show new achievements in the new journey of unity and forge ahead.

Unswervingly follow the party on a new journey of unity and forge ahead

Shen Jinqiang, chairman of the Municipal Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association

On May 23, 1948, the Democratic National Construction Association passed a resolution in favor of the “May Day Slogan”, making a historical choice to accept the leadership of the Communist Party of China. The 75-year history of ups and downs shows that accepting the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the correct choice of the Democratic National Construction Association, which has become the eternal adherence of the Democratic National Construction Association; socialism is an advanced system in line with my country’s reality, and it has firmly established the Democratic National Construction Association’s adherence to the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Belief; the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China is a unique form and unique advantage of my country’s socialist democratic politics.

As a local organization in the birthplace of the Democratic National Construction Association, the Municipal Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association must deeply understand the great historical and practical significance of responding to the “May Day Slogan”, unswervingly listen to the party’s words, appreciate the party’s gratitude, and follow the party. First, we must persist in developing a new type of political party system. Persist in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul, resolutely support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and promote the steady and long-term development of multi-party cooperation in the new era. Second, we must carry forward the fine tradition of multi-party cooperation. Fully implement the requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “Four New” and “Three Good”, implement the action plan proposed by the 12th National Democratic National Construction Association of “unswervingly follow the party, unite and forge ahead on a new journey”, carry forward the fine traditions, and improve the level of self-construction. The third is to take responsibility as a duty. Focusing on the high-quality performance of “comprehensively building a new socialist modernized Chongqing”, we not only “use our brains and suggestions” in the venue for suggestions and suggestions, but also “hands-on” on the battlefield of economic construction, give full play to our unique advantages, and focus on practical work. At the forefront, strive to hand over the high-score report of Chongqing Civil Construction, which is building a multi-party cooperation practice highland in the new era.

Don’t forget the original intention, shoulder the mission, concentrate on the new journey

Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Municipal Committee Chen Guiyun

On May 5, 1948, the main leaders of the Democratic Progressive Movement, Ma Xulun and Wang Shaojiao, together with leaders of other parties, groups, and representatives without party affiliation, jointly telegraphed the whole country in response to the “May Day Slogan.” Later, DJ issued a separate “Declaration in Response to the CCP’s “May 1st” Call”, solemnly declaring that DJ would unite around the Chinese Communist Party and join the patriotic and democratic united front led by the Chinese Communist Party. Mr. Ma Xulun, the founder of DJ, once told the comrades of DJ, “We can only walk on the right path if we follow the Communist Party.” We must persist in long-term political leadership with directional significance.

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Organizations at all levels and members of all citizens should thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four Self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, not forgetting the mission of the original intention, concentrating on the new journey, effectively unifying thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the goals and goals established by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party Strategic deployment, closely linked to the new era, new journey, and new Chongqing construction tasks, combined with the series of six major actions of “based on the united front as the overall situation, concentrating on the 20th National Congress”, give play to the unique advantages of democratic progress, conscientiously perform duties and responsibilities, and unite for the new era We will make unremitting efforts in the development of front and multi-party cooperation, and make new and greater contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

Deepen historical memory, uphold and develop new political party system

Dan Yanzheng, Chairman of the Municipal Committee of the Peasants and Labor Party

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the “May Day Slogan” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, we have a deeper understanding: First, adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the fundamental guarantee for doing all kinds of work well. Consciously accepting the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the original intention of cooperation that we will never forget no matter how far we go, it is also our consistent political choice and political commitment, and it is the basic premise and fundamental guarantee for the healthy development of the cause of the Peasants and Labor Party. Second, adhering to China‘s new political party system is an inevitable requirement for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The new political party system conforms to the reality of contemporary China and is a major contribution to human political civilization. It is the institutional code for the Chinese miracle, the institutional guarantee for national rejuvenation, and a Chinese plan that contributes to the development of the world‘s political party system. The third is to focus on the center and serve the overall situation is the value of party organizations at all levels participating in politics to be promising and courageous. We will closely follow the grand blueprint drawn by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focus on serving the “big country” and “the concerns of the people”, and focus on helping Chinese-style modernization, combining the strengths of multi-party cooperation with the needs of the overall situation of the center , Gather wisdom in participating in and discussing state affairs, make admonitions in democratic supervision, and offer good strategies in political party consultations. Fourth, strengthening self-construction is the mission and responsibility of participating parties in my country’s political structure in the new era. We will be aware of our responsibilities, shoulder our responsibilities, and fulfill our responsibilities. We will closely follow the goal of building a high-quality local party organization in the new era, focus on “gathering people’s hearts, gathering strength, performing functions, and serving the overall situation. The three major tasks of “excellent tradition” will contribute the wisdom and strength of the Peasants’ Party organization to the construction of a new socialist modernized Chongqing.

Keep in mind the original intention of cooperation and fulfill the mission of the times

Ding Shiyong, Chairman of Zhi Gong Party Municipal Committee

The release of the “May Day Slogan” sowed the seeds of the construction of democratic politics and party system in New China. It is an important historical event with milestone significance in the formation of the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China. Revisiting the history of the release and response of the “May 1st Slogan”, we deeply understand that following the Communist Party of China is the most far-sighted and correct major choice of the sages of the democratic parties; the multi-party cooperation system led by the Communist Party of China has Its historical inevitability, great creativity and great superiority. History and practice have shown us that firmly adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the fundamental guarantee for the Zhi Gong Party to always advance in the correct political direction, and the fundamental compliance for the Zhi Gong Party to withstand the test at every key historical node and live up to the times .

For seventy-five years, we have been in the same boat through thick and thin, and we will move forward hand in hand with unswerving determination. This year coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Zhi Gong Party in Chongqing. We will unite and lead Zhigong Party organizations at all levels in the city and Zhigong Party members to study and apply Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and firmly ” “Four self-confidence”, “two safeguards”, continue the fine tradition of “committed to the public and follow the party”, deepen political handover, continue to improve the efficiency of participating in politics and performing duties; practice the mission of the times of “overseas Chinese poster national construction new achievements” , gather the hearts of overseas Chinese, gather overseas Chinese wisdom, give full play to overseas Chinese strength, tell the story of China and the story of China‘s new political party system to the world better and more excitingly, and make new achievements in the new journey of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. greater contribution.

Forge ahead hand in hand with the party

Qu Qian, chairperson of Jiusan Society Municipal Committee

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the “May Day Slogan” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. At this important moment, it is of great significance to revisit the “May Day Slogan”, review the glorious course of multi-party cooperation, and look forward to the bright prospect of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

The multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China is a great political creation. This new type of political party system provides Chinese wisdom, Chinese experience and Chinese solutions to other countries in the world. 75 years of practice have proved that the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system under the leadership of the Communist Party of China has lasted for a long time, showing great superiority and strong vitality. Accepting the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the historical choice of Jiusan Society. History has proved that only the Communist Party of China is the core force leading the Chinese nation towards a great rejuvenation, and accepting the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most correct historical choice for Jiusan Society. Entering the new era, we must uphold the unshakable leadership of the Communist Party of China, and unswervingly think, stand together, and work together with the Communist Party of China. It is our glorious mission to show new achievements in building a new socialist modernized Chongqing in an all-round way. As a local organization where the Jiusan Society was born, we will take it as our mission to build a local organization of a high-quality socialist party with Chinese characteristics, with firm politics, a solid organization, strong performance, a good style of work, and a sound system. Thematic education promotes the style of investigation and research, actively fulfills its duties and conscientiously serves the development, strives to be a good adviser, good helper, and good colleague of the Communist Party of China, and makes new contributions to the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modern Chongqing.

Do not forget the original intention and follow the party on a new journey of unity and forge ahead

Wang Yu, chairman of the Taiwan League Municipal Committee

Seventy-five years ago, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the “May Day Slogan”, and the Taiwan League responded quickly and publicly. Over the past 75 years, under the guidance of the “May Day Slogan”, generations of members of the Taiwan League have always adhered to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, stood together with the Communist Party of China through thick and thin, shared weal and woe, and worked together to create the tradition and glory of the Taiwan League. Over the past 75 years, the Taiwan League has never wavered in its determination and belief in adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China and taking the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics. This is a consistent and distinct political choice.

Revisit the “May Day Slogan” and jointly write a new chapter in the cause of multi-party cooperation. It is necessary to deepen political handover, carry out in-depth theme education, lead the Taiwan League organizations in the city, the majority of league members and the Taiwan compatriots they contact, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, inherit and carry forward the old tradition of the Taiwan League The fine traditions and noble demeanor of previous generations, build a solid ideological and political foundation for unity and struggle, and achieve new progress in concentrating the heart and casting the soul. It is necessary to vigorously promote the style of research, take the opportunity of carrying out the themed education activities of “construction of work style and hard work”, focus on the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, rural revitalization and other themes, and work hard in precision and depth to form a batch of high-quality research results. Continuously improve the level of advice and advice, and strive for new results in participating in politics and performing duties. We must give full play to our unique advantages, thoroughly implement the Party’s overall strategy for solving the Taiwan issue in the new era, unite and lead the city’s allies, give full play to the advantages of hometown love and family ties, deepen exchanges and cooperation between Chongqing and Taiwan, promote the integration and development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and show new achievements in promoting peaceful reunification. As a contribution to the realization of the complete reunification of the motherland wisdom and strength.

correct historical choice

Jiao Xingtao, a person without party affiliation

After the “May Day Slogan” was published, on May 5, 1948, Guo Moruo, a non-partisan democrat, jointly called Chairman Mao Zedong of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China from Hong Kong, praising the “May Day” slogan, agreeing to convene a new CPPCC, and agreeing to establish a democratic coalition government. In January 1949, they jointly issued “Our Statement on the Current Situation”, publicly expressing their acceptance of the leadership of the Communist Party of China. This is the first time that non-partisan democrats have explicitly proposed to accept the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party politically. In the great journey of the Chinese Communist Party leading the Chinese people to stand up, get rich and become strong, people without party affiliation have a consensus: People without party affiliation accept the leadership of the Communist Party of China is a historical choice, a conscious choice, and a correct choice.

As people without party affiliation in the new era, we will uphold the glorious tradition of being united with the party, patriotism for the people, sincere cooperation, dedication and dedication, in-depth and systematic study and understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and earnestly strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and firmly ” Four self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, always think, stand together, and work together with the Communist Party of China, firmly love the party, patriotism, and support socialism’s political stance, and always integrate personal ideals and careers into national development In the strategy, take the lead in practicing the core values ​​of socialism, pass on positive energy, actively use professional advantages and group advantages, and base ourselves on the new era of making achievements in the post. We will work hard to be practical and at the forefront, and will help Chongqing’s united front work to have a voice, image, and There are demonstrations and brands that can do more.