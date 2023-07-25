commemorating the fight for equality and empowerment

This July 25, the Day of Afro-descendant Women is celebrated worldwide. a date chosen for remember the rights, freedom and equality between genders, as well as respect for the different mixes present in the world.

Read also: The Afro-Colombianity of the black, palenquera and raizal woman

The commemoration of this day is also known in other countries as the Afro-Latin and Afro-Caribbean Women’s Day, population that for generations has struggled to achieve equality in society and has resisted the various forms of rejection that arise due to their skin color.

In Colombia, the regions with the highest concentration of Afro-descendant population are the departments of Antioquia, Bolívar, Chocó, Nariño, Cauca, Sucre, Magdalena, Cesar, La Guajira, Bogotá and Valle del Cauca.

WHY IS THIS DATE CELEBRATED?

The famous day was established after the July 25, 1992 The first meeting of black Latin American and Caribbean women will take place in the Dominican Republic. In this event, more than 400 women of color represented 32 countries, with the goal of starting dialogues on relevant issues that affect their communities, such as sexism, racial discrimination, poverty, migration and violence.

Since then, every July 25, the International Day of Afro-descendant Women is celebrated in the world, with the purpose of remembering the beginnings of their struggle as a racial community, but also to commemorate the freedom that they have been able to achieve thanks to their permanence and tenacity to face the challenges that are presented to them in society, especially in recent years.

Don’t stop reading: “It’s going to be crazy”: Mono Zabaleta on the release of ‘A to’ timbal’ by Diego Daza

In Colombia, it was created the Network of Afro-Latin American, Afro-Caribbean and Diaspora Women, an entity that seeks to encourage reflection, the practice of new ideasthe materialization of complaints against unfair actions and the proposal of proposals to carry out new programs that contribute to the growth and empowerment of women and the Afro-descendant community in the country.

Por Yustin Varela

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

