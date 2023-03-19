Farewell to the dead twelve-year-old Luise from Freudenberg: A memorial service for the girl is to take place next Wednesday in the small town in Siegerland. But on Sunday, a regular service in the Evangelical Church was all about mourning for the child. “Mourning and bewilderment lie on our city like a heavy burden,” said the mayor of Freudenberg, Nicole Reschke. “We are united in our pain with Luise’s family.”