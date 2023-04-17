Commemoration of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp – focus on the fate of Sinti and Roma

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke) said at the memorial event that it took almost 40 years for the crimes committed against Sinti and Roma to be recognized as genocide in Germany. Hardly any other place in Thuringia forces Buchenwald to be ashamed and humble in the face of the crimes against humanity that have been committed there in the name of a blinded racial ideology. “We also owe the fact that we cultivate a lively culture of remembrance of the Nazi reign of terror to the Sinti and Roma’s unshakable commitment and will to assert themselves,” said Ramelow. With high-profile actions, they broke through the long-standing wall of silence and drew attention to their fate.

The Central Council of German Sinti and Roma called on state institutions to take antigypsyism seriously as a danger. Throughout Europe, right-wing extremist and nationalist groups and parties openly agitate against the rule of law and minorities, according to the speech by Central Council President Romani Rose. Because Rose was unable to attend the memorial service himself due to illness, the speech was read out by his deputy Jacques Delfeld.

According to the concentration camp memorial, Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora near Nordhausen, along with Bergen-Belsen, play a central role in the Sinti and Roma's culture of remembrance during the Nazi era. Around 3,500 Sinti and Roma were deported to Buchenwald alone. They were arrested as so-called anti-socials because of their unsettled lifestyle.

The commemoration was preceded by a joint tour of the camp grounds, during which representatives of civil society presented their contributions to the commemoration work. The Director of the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Concentration Camp Memorials Foundation, Jens-Christian Wagner, emphasized the importance of the associations and initiatives for further remembrance work. The last contemporary witness will soon be deceased, said Wagner. Then it is all the more important that the commemoration of the Nazi crimes is also more strongly supported by society. Only eleven elderly survivors came to this year’s commemoration.