Today, on December 13th, a series of commemorative activities were held in various places across China to mark National Memorial Day. The activities were aimed at remembering history, cherishing peace, and gathering strength for progress.

At the Chinese People’s Anti-Japanese War Memorial Hall, teachers and students from universities in the capital presented flowers and paid their respects to the revolutionary martyrs and national heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Anti-Japanese War. Similar activities took place at the September 18th History Museum in Shenyang, Liaoning, and at the Southwest Associated University Museum in Kunming, Yunnan, as well as other locations across the country.

The importance of remembering history and cherishing peace was highlighted at multiple memorial sites, where individuals came together to pay their respects and honor the victims of past tragedies. At the same time, people also took part in educational activities aimed at keeping the memory of the Anti-Japanese War alive and passing on the legacy to future generations.

In addition to commemorating the victims, officers and soldiers from all branches of the Chinese army took part in solemn ceremonies at Memorial Squares and Anti-Japanese War Memorial Halls to remember the compatriots who died in the Nanjing Massacre and to pay tribute to revolutionary martyrs. The activities included swearing-in ceremonies and the viewing of Anti-Japanese War picture and video exhibitions, with a focus on upholding the anti-war spirit and strengthening mission responsibility.

The day’s events served as a powerful reminder of the importance of reflecting on history and honoring the sacrifices made by past generations in the pursuit of peace and freedom.

[Contributed by: Xing Bin]

