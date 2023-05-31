Home » Comment – ​​Curevac also wants a license to print money
News

Comment – ​​Curevac also wants a license to print money

by admin
Comment – ​​Curevac also wants a license to print money

The patent dispute in the USA between the Tübingen mRNA pioneer Curevac and Pfizer/Biontech involves staggering sums of money. Curevac is suing for alleged infringement of nine of its US patents “through the manufacture and distribution of the Sars-Cov-2 vaccine Comirnaty”. Although demand has meanwhile fallen sharply, in 2021/22 business with the German-based…

86% of the article is still covered.

See also  "In Turin the first museum of homosexuality in Italy": the request of the founder of "Fuori!" to the new mayor Lo Russo

You may also like

Those responsible for a murder in Candelaria de...

Video of dissidence party generates alarm

Counselor: Solutions for family crises – How to...

Trump promises to deny US citizenship to children...

All against workplace bullying

Dragon Boat Festival holiday notice! _Hangzhou Net

Brazilian parliament votes for law against indigenous rights

Armed gang member falls with more than $2,500...

this is land titling

EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG has reached an agreement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy