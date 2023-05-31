Comment – ​​Curevac also wants a license to print money

The patent dispute in the USA between the Tübingen mRNA pioneer Curevac and Pfizer/Biontech involves staggering sums of money. Curevac is suing for alleged infringement of nine of its US patents “through the manufacture and distribution of the Sars-Cov-2 vaccine Comirnaty”. Although demand has meanwhile fallen sharply, in 2021/22 business with the German-based…