Comment transcended psychological harassment

Liliana Cardona Marín

Today is exactly 14 months since the controversy that arose in one of the public schools in Dosquebradas, when the case of Professor Humberto Morales blew up local social networks. What has been known again? Has justice already ruled? Little or nothing is known and like almost all the new realities it remained in the eagerness of the click and in the sensationalist treatment that the information had.

Well, the case is repeated, it differs in that those involved are several students and not just one, as well as in that the teacher’s actions do not reach the scope of the previous one, but in the same way it generates controversy and puts the name of an official in the public pillory.

How did everything happen?

School activities, such as the day of wearing yin pants, is so well known and old that it has been practiced in the country for approximately 30 years, both in public and private schools and from kindergarten to eleventh grade. What is sought through this idea is that students have some freedom to do without the uniform and therefore give a symbolic sum to collaborate with some cause (teacher’s day and equipping the laboratory, among others). In this specific case, resources promoted by the physical education teacher were collected so that the practice of volleyball is carried out in optimal conditions.

The day of the yin at the Pablo VI school, in the neighboring town, was planned like one of many others, but due to the scant information on the part of the directors and teachers or the lack of coherence of a 9-A grade student , she arrived at the Institution in a skirt. Situation that caused the Social Sciences teacher to make an inappropriate comment about the beauty of her legs, which made the student uncomfortable and led to other situations coming to light.

The regular duct is the least used

If in this country the institutionality were established and permeated any area of ​​society, what should have happened first is that the parents of the children involved with the actions and inappropriate comments of the teacher, would look for the rector to expose the cases and find the origin, but the guardians went to the Internal Disciplinary Control of the Dosquebradas mayor’s office, they spoke with the secretary Leonardo Granada and they were at the Ombudsman.

This led to the fact that on May 8, the police from the quadrant, the Police for Children and Adolescents, Sijín and various media seeking to clarify the facts appeared at the school. The fact is that if they had found reasons to classify the teacher’s actions as contrary to the law, the man would have been released from those facilities.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the school, some parents with a megaphone and signs demanded immediate action, such as the withdrawal of the teacher from the school and that the rector respond.

The rector and the secretary of education

On several occasions, the rector, Luis Fernando Marulanda, had asked the professor involved in the scandal not to make inappropriate comments to the students. “On some occasion she took another girl’s necklace and told her it was beautiful, the student said that she did it to look at her breasts, once again she told a student that she was fat and according to her parents it caused her psychological problems. But I also have here other letters from various courses in which all the students sign in support of the teacher”.

In a Pereiran media outlet, it was implied that the letters of support were the result of pressure and exchanges from the teacher for good grades, but this will only be known with certainty as soon as the investigation process is over. Thus, of the 35 9-A students, only 13 enter Social Studies classes, the other 22 complete self-study guides that are collected by the academic coordinator and delivered to the teacher.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, in a statement sent to the media, it is indicated that they have begun the respective investigations in the alleged case of bullying. One of the measures may be to temporarily change the teacher of her functions within the institution. “What the parents do not understand is that I do not have sanctioning powers, because the academic load comes by Resolution of the Ministry and it was not possible to make a change with the teacher in the afternoon, because he does the postgraduate course in the morning. I also learned that Legal Medicine after the evaluation said that what it found was psychological harassment, ”explained the rector.

From the Secretariat’s statement, it was added that “the attention route is activated with special surveillance personnel and personnel from the quality area, who are in charge of inquiring about it to the extent that the Secretariat’s powers allow it, since the Disciplinary power is held by internal control, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office and a school coexistence committee was also convened to apply the corrective measures in the case”.

The professor has until May 15 to present his defense, he did not deliver statements on the recommendation of his lawyer and people who have known him for more than 20 years do not believe he is capable of committing harassment. That date curiously is Teacher’s Day.

Given

The Pablo VI school obtained the best results in the ICFES tests as a public institution in all of Risaralda.

Cipher

$93 million remains for this institution, after mandatory payments, for the operation of the whole year with 2,350 students in three days, plus three venues and 180 on Saturdays, for which activities such as ‘Yin Day’ are necessary.

History of Jean Day

Peace Over Violence or POV for its acronym in English, occurred in 1971, as an initiative of a feminist group that protested against sexual, domestic violence, child abuse and youth violence, when they went to work wearing this garment.