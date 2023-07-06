Home » Commentary on the dispute over a Borgfeld climate committee
News

by admin
The argument about whether or not there should be a climate and environment committee in the Borgfeld Advisory Board is superfluous. Yes, climate and environmental protection are among the most important issues of this time. We must act quickly to avoid watching our livelihoods be lost. The district of Borgfeld also has to consider how it can prevent damage, for example due to the foreseeable hotter and stormier climate with more extreme downpours, and how it wants to help those affected if necessary; how the residents can protect and prepare themselves so that there is no loss of values ​​and personal misfortune. The Bremen Senate has put together a climate package worth 2.5 billion euros for 2023, from which Borgfeld will hopefully also benefit.

