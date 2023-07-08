Commentary on the heating law: superfluous dispute in Hamburg > – News

Status: 08.07.2023 8:40 a.m

No topic was as hot this week as the new heating law. The traffic light wanted to quickly smuggle it through the Bundestag before the summer break. The Federal Constitutional Court stopped this for the time being. The ARD Germany trend also determined: The heating law goes too far for almost every second German. In Hamburg, too, there was a dispute between the coalition partners SPD and the Greens. The Hamburg Commentary by Reinhard Postelt.

by Reinhard Postelt

There seems to be a curse on the Heating Act. Whoever touches it from the governing parties will burn their fingers. Or gets a rebuff from the highest German court. As if the blisters in the Greens weren’t enough of a deterrent, Hamburg’s SPD parliamentary group also wanted to make a name for themselves this week.

In a paper with 33 points, she calls for the heat plan for Hamburg to be implemented more quickly. The heating plan shows every resident of the house whether district heating is being installed in their quarters or whether the electricity grid is sufficient for a heat pump. Only when the plan is available does the heating law apply at the respective location.

Allegations against Environment Senator Kerstan: SPD is stumbling

Hamburg’s SPD now wanted to step on the toes of the Greens and stumbled over it itself. At the SPD in the town hall, one is convinced behind closed doors: Environment Senator Jens Kerstan from the Greens swings big words, but messes up the practical implementation of the climate plan, for example. That is sometimes the case. But not with the heat plan.

SPD faction leader Dirk Kienscherf now complained that Kerstan must finally get going with the heating investigations. The green senator countered this with a smug smile: “We have been working on all 33 points in the authority for a long time. The first results will be available by the end of the year.” Above all, the headline of the SPD paper is not correct: “More speed, please!” it said there. Kerstan promises the heat conduction plan as early as the end of 2024. The SPD, however, only in 2026.

Ask for information instead of arguing

What does the theater show us? Hamburg’s red-green coalition is arguing more and more every month in the primaries – as if the Berlin traffic lights were a role model. When it comes to the heating law, people want information instead of arguments. That’s why I’ll name the most important points here: Anyone who lives in a single-family or terraced house has almost zero chance of being connected to district heating. Just too expensive. Only new buildings may no longer receive oil or gas heating. Older buildings can still be repaired for years. The federal government supports an eco-heating system with a maximum of 21,000 euros.

Whether some of this will apply in Hamburg from 2024 or 2026 is something that the SPD and the Greens should finally take care of together. Because we need answers, not arguments.

