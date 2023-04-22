Commentary on the warning strikes: the mood among the population will soon change | > – News

Status: 04/22/2023 08:40 a.m They had a hard time in Hamburg at the end of the week: travelers and people who just wanted to get a job or an apprenticeship. It was warning strikes on the train and at the airport that caused major problems and long delays for tens of thousands. The strikes hit the traffic more and more frequently. Things can’t go on like this, says Reinhard Postelt.

by Reinhard Postelt

The warning strikes mostly hit people who didn’t want to or couldn’t drive their cars. In addition, 80,000 people who wanted to fly from Hamburg on vacation. The railway and transport union (EVG) and ver.di proceeded differently. The EVG went on strike for eight hours, so the principle of proportionality seems to me to have been met. Ver.di paralyzed the airport for two days – again.

Four strikes at Hamburg Airport in 2023

It is the fourth ver.di warning strike in Fuhlsbüttel this year alone. The union keeps calling on other groups to go on strike – this time the security inspectors, who recently received up to 20 percent wage increases. Now they want higher special surcharges.

Developed into a “totally pain-free union”.

For ver.di, the airport is the best stage for media attention. And this is where it hurts the most. The negotiations have not even failed. Ver.di has evolved into a completely pain-free union. It forces travelers to make stressful and expensive rebookings, while strikes should turn against the tariff partners.

“The strike is not compulsory”

The union should at least be honest. What kind of adventurous distortions did I have to listen to: the employers would force the unions to go on strike. Sorry, the strike is not compulsory. What many do not see: strikes and double-digit wage agreements cost money. At ver.di, tax money is often used – as with the expensive compromise on public service.

Hamburg owns 51 percent of the airport. Because of the strikes alone, he earned around three million euros less this year and is in the red. And flying is getting more and more expensive.

Job security also decreases

Many travelers are now annoyed and avoid the plane. Good for the climate, bad for the striking employees: their job security is falling. You can see that in the port of Hamburg: After two major strikes, wages increased by up to nine percent, but the work has become so expensive that shipping companies are leaving. This is another reason why Hamburg’s cargo volume fell by 20 percent this year. That costs jobs.

The mood of the population will soon change

I think the mood of the population will soon change if ver.di continues to strike like this. Fair wages with high inflation, yes. But very few people in Hamburg want French conditions with irreconcilable fronts and weeks of mass protests.

