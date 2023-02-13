[Reading Tips]More than 20 provinces have started recruiting civil servants. These characteristics are worthy of attention

Guangming.com commentator:After the Spring Festival, many provinces intensively started the registration work for the 2023 civil servant provincial examination. This year, the recruitment policies of civil servants in various places continue to focus on grassroots orientation. Some provinces arrange recruitment plans for agencies below the county level to account for more than 80%. It is a clear signal that graduates have made contributions to the grassroots.

In recent years, whether it is the national examination or the provincial examination, the orientation of focusing on the grassroots is very clear. For example, according to the provincial examination policy issued by Hubei Province this year, the province’s county and township authorities plan to recruit 10,061 people, accounting for about 90% of the total plan. Retired soldiers, etc., encourage and guide the flow of talents to the grassroots. In the recruitment plan for the 2023 National Examination, 74.91% of the recruited positions are directly under the county (district) level and below, an increase of 5 percentage points from last year.

The recruitment of civil servants has been increased to the grassroots level, and at the same time, more opportunities have been given to fresh graduates, which has a positive effect on alleviating the employment pressure of college graduates. Data shows that the number of college graduates in 2023 is expected to be 11.58 million. This is a valuable human resource for the country. We should try our best to solve the employment of fresh graduates and put suitable talents in suitable positions. The modern countryside is a hot spot for entrepreneurship and a wilderness of hope. Continue to expand the scale of public examination recruitment, reduce policy restrictions on fresh graduates taking public examinations, and guide outstanding college students to join grassroots front-line work. Professional advantages, accumulating potential energy for the development of the vast grassroots areas.

The recruitment of public examinations is inclined to the frontline of the grassroots, which will also help strengthen the power of grassroots governance and promote the modernization of grassroots governance. “Government of prefectures and counties ensures peace in the world.” The grassroots is the end of state governance and the forefront of serving the masses. Only when grassroots work is done well can the people live and work in peace and contentment and have a real sense of happiness, gain and security. Whether it is consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation, or striving to promote rural revitalization; whether it is practicing the mass line to resolve social conflicts, or doing a good job in grassroots party building to promote a strong foundation, it all depends on a team of high-quality cadres who are rooted in the grassroots and serve the grassroots. . The recruitment of civil servants tends to be at the grassroots level, which is to lay a foundation for grassroots governance and gather strength for rural revitalization.

The vast grassroots has a lot to do. Dare to face challenges, be good at resolving conflicts, and be brave in pioneering and innovating. Young cadres will be able to hone their real kung fu and hard skills at the grassroots level. By laying a solid foundation for career development and refining the ability to start a business, grassroots cadres will usher in a broad space for development. On the contrary, if you have the mentality of “a cup of tea, a pack of cigarettes, and a newspaper for a day”, and you are in a daze, you might as well give up this career choice as soon as possible, otherwise you will delay your career and yourself.

“A tree in a hug is born at the end of a millet; a platform with nine floors starts from the pile of soil.” The recruitment of public examinations tends to be at the grassroots level, which is not only conducive to alleviating employment pressure, promoting rural revitalization and the modernization of grassroots governance; it is also helpful to improve the quality of social services, Accelerating the development of new urbanization can be said to serve multiple purposes. Young people who are willing to devote themselves to public service should actively respond to national policies, forge ahead with their original aspirations and take on the mission, go to places where the motherland needs it most, experience the wind and rain, see the world, strengthen their muscles and bones, and strive to realize the value of life in “integrating the small self into the big self” .

(For reprint, please indicate the source “Guangming Net”, the author “Guangming Net commentator”)

【Previous】Don’t forget that marketization is always a must for the development of civil aviation

[

责编：刘朝 ]