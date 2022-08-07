(Original title: People’s Daily commentator: Only through unity can we win, and only through struggle can we succeed)

——On studying and implementing the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the provincial and ministerial seminars

“We must firmly grasp the central task of the party in the new era and new journey, put forward new ideas, new strategies, and new measures, continue to coordinate and promote the ‘five-in-one’ overall layout, and coordinate the promotion of the ‘four comprehensive’ strategic layout. Work hard, move forward bravely, work together, and work hard to write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.” At the seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party” at the provincial and ministerial level leading cadres, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly expounded on a series of major theoretical and practical issues related to the development of the Party and the country, profoundly expounded the major policies and action plans for the development of the Party and the country in the future, and inspired and inspired the entire Party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. Strengthen confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, move forward in unity, and unswervingly advance the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Strength comes from unity, and happiness comes from struggle; unity can lead to victory, and struggle can lead to success. From Shikumen to Tiananmen, from the little red boat to the majestic giant ship, the Communist Party of China has united and led hundreds of millions of people to endure hardships and setbacks. All the achievements of the party and the people are the result of united struggle, and united struggle is the most significant spiritual symbol of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the world‘s unprecedented changes in a century, and has united and led the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to effectively deal with the severe and complex international situation and successive And the huge risks and challenges that come, push socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era forward with the spirit of hard work and progress. Concentrating on the fight against poverty and building a moderately prosperous society on the land of China; conducting people’s wars, general wars, and blocking wars against the epidemic, and coordinating economic development and epidemic prevention and control to achieve the best results in the world; safeguarding national dignity and peace in the struggle. Our core interests have firmly grasped the initiative of my country’s development and security… Over the past 10 years, we have encountered high risks and challenges, sometimes even stormy waves. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we have strengthened our confidence, faced difficulties and forged ahead. , fought one battle after another, withstood many tests, and made historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country. History and practice have and will continue to prove that unity is strength, and struggle creates the future; only a nation that can unite and struggle can have a bright future, and a political party that can unite and struggle can be invincible.

The unity formed around a clear goal of struggle is the strongest unity, and the struggle that relies on close unity is the most powerful struggle. The upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference to be held at a critical moment in the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way. Plan the goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the party and the country in the next five years or even longer. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “Clearly declare what flag the party will hold on its new journey, what road it will take, what kind of mental state and what kind of goal will it continue to move towards, and it will help unite and inspire the people of all ethnic groups in the country to win a society with Chinese characteristics. It is of great significance to strive for a new victory of socialism.” The next five years will be a critical period for the beginning of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and doing a good job in the development of these five years is crucial to achieving the goal of the second century of struggle. We must unify our thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, gather the wisdom and strength of all the people, and stimulate the creative vitality and development momentum of the whole society. Welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, anchor the established goals, and move towards the future with high spirits.

At present, the world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a critical period. We are closer, more confident and capable of realizing the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation than at any time in history. At the same time, we are soberly aware that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation cannot be achieved easily and by beating gongs and drums. We must have the courage to wage a great struggle with many new historical characteristics, and be prepared to make even more arduous and arduous efforts. History tells us that unity is an important guarantee for the Chinese people and the Chinese nation to overcome all risks and challenges on the way forward and to move from victory to new victory. When the ship reaches the middle of the river and the people are in the middle of the mountain, it is necessary for all Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to think in one place and make efforts to make them work together to form a rope and riveting together, so as to maximize the strength of common struggle. . As long as the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people continue to look forward to the future hand in hand, and as long as the more than 96 million Chinese Communists are always connected to the future with the people, we will surely continue to create impressive miracles on the new road to exams.

Unity and struggle is the only way for the party to lead the people to create great historical achievements. We have created a glorious history through unity and struggle, and we also need to rely on unity and struggle to open up a better future. Let us unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and “firmness”. Four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, unite all forces that can be united, mobilize all positive factors that can be mobilized, do our best to do our own affairs well, strive unremittingly and forever, and create new achievements on the new great journey. The times are brilliant and new historical achievements are created!