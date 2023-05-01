Commerce in Maturín worked halfway this May 1

Some began to lower the santamarias at 1:00 pm, others did so at three, and some businesses a little later.

With the purpose of celebrating this May 1st, the International Worker’s Day, many merchants who work in the city of maturin they preferred to give their workers the day off and close their santamarias.

Only a few businesses kept working, as in the case of food sales, shoe stores, bakeries, informal trade and the pharmaceutical sector, as well as some clothing sales, however, where the greatest movement was observed was in the sale of food, since that many families took the opportunity to share this day and others did the same after leaving the May Day walk.

In the few businesses that decided to open their doors, the workers warned that they did not know the time to leave, while few claimed that they could close after noon, as it happened.

Some began to bring down the santamarias from 1:00 pm, others did so at three and some a little later, alleging that there were no good sales, despite the fact that most of them have displays of offers between a 20 and 50% discount.

«I don’t know what time we are going to leave, I imagine that at three more or less because it is a holiday and there are no sales even though we have offers. I think sales are going to improve for Mother’s Day,” said Estefany Mejías, one of the promoters of a business on Bolívar Avenue.

Some businesses gave their workers the day off.

