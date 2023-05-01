Home » Commerce in Maturín worked halfway this May 1
News

Commerce in Maturín worked halfway this May 1

by admin
Commerce in Maturín worked halfway this May 1

Some began to lower the santamarias at 1:00 pm, others did so at three, and some businesses a little later.

Little movement was observed in the central area of ​​Maturín.

With the purpose of celebrating this May 1st, the International Worker’s Day, many merchants who work in the city of maturin they preferred to give their workers the day off and close their santamarias.

Only a few businesses kept working, as in the case of food sales, shoe stores, bakeries, informal trade and the pharmaceutical sector, as well as some clothing sales, however, where the greatest movement was observed was in the sale of food, since that many families took the opportunity to share this day and others did the same after leaving the May Day walk.

In the few businesses that decided to open their doors, the workers warned that they did not know the time to leave, while few claimed that they could close after noon, as it happened.

Some began to bring down the santamarias from 1:00 pm, others did so at three and some a little later, alleging that there were no good sales, despite the fact that most of them have displays of offers between a 20 and 50% discount.

«I don’t know what time we are going to leave, I imagine that at three more or less because it is a holiday and there are no sales even though we have offers. I think sales are going to improve for Mother’s Day,” said Estefany Mejías, one of the promoters of a business on Bolívar Avenue.

comercio en maturin labor a medias laverdaddemonagas.com santamarias2

Some businesses gave their workers the day off.

See also  Lems Kamwanya: "when there is economic growth, it has to be reflected in the plate"

Also read:

Bastardo: Beyond a presidential candidacy we will mark a political route

You may also like

President of the Republic congratulated the Paraguayan people...

Pope confirms that he is on a mission...

For May 1, a holiday for eight million...

Protest in Swat against arbitrary fares

Karol G’s colorful look changes throughout her career

fight against precariousness and security the common objectives...

Despite contributing to economic prosperity, workers are facing...

The winning song of the Vallenato Festival was...

The “Hong Kong Motors Northward” plan will accept...

City of Naples – Presentation of the New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy