Commerce is prepared for Mother’s Day

These days the streets of downtown Valledupar, as well as the municipalities of Cesar and shopping centers, are full of messages alluding to Mother’s Day, which this year is celebrated on May 14. There all kinds of details are exhibited for who wants to buy a gift for this loved one.

Regarding this, the National Federation of Merchantsindicated that Colombians are expected to spend between 50 thousand to 200 thousand pesos in the purchase of the gift and 85% of the citizens will celebrate this date.

It also indicates that 31% you want to share a special lunch or dinner, although unquestionably clothing, footwear and leather products continue to be the items most purchased by children. This was confirmed by 28% of those surveyed, by Fenalco.

15% of Colombians will give away cash or purchase vouchers12% technological devices and 10% perfumery and cosmetics.

There is 9% who want to give different gifts such as trips, concert tickets, books and gym subscriptions, among others.

According to the president of FenalcoJaime Alberto Cabal, an increase of 24% in sales is expected, not only next Sunday, but throughout the month of May. Traders expect a significant rally, after a difficult first quarter.

“This is a date that is in the hearts of Colombians, the second most important for families after Christmas, which allows us to foresee a positive performance of the sector”, indicated the official.

For his part, Alirio Becerra, who is a stationary merchant on seventh street in Valledupar, He said that throughout the weekend they expect to have significant sales and that this is an area in the city with a variety of products for mothers.

In turn, Mariela Daza, indicated that he prefers to share with the whole family preparing a special meal since in commercial establishments such as restaurants there tends to be crowds of people.

EDITORIAL/ EL PILÓN