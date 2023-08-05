Home » Commercial air operations increase on holidays in August 2023
by admin
During a verification tour at the El Salvador International Airport, the president of the Autonomous Port Executive Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker, reported that there is an increase in commercial operations at the air terminal compared to the same holiday period in August in 2022.

«In the year 2022 there were 672 operations of commercial ships and this year (July 29 to August 3) there are 832. In terms of people, both departures and arrivals, transfers and transit at the airport we have had an increase of 42% » , detailed the head of CEPA.

According to Anliker, until August 3, 2022, El Salvador registered 65,050 mobilized passengers, a figure that in 2023 rose to 92,481, in addition, he added that the country reports approximately 15,000 travelers served daily at the airport.

