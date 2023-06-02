Commercial season advances “Santafé is in fashion”

Continuing with the events whose main objective is the well-being of users and commerce, tomorrow the Santafé Shopping Center, in Plaza Ecuador, will hold a special day on skin care. This within the framework of the day ‘Santafé is in fashion’.

Andres Casasan expert on this subject and national trainer of the beauty and wellness brand, Línea Estética del Centro Comercial, will explain those secrets to maintain smooth and soft skin for many years.

It is not for nothing that the skin is the largest organ in the human body. In addition, to beautify our appearance, it is the organ in charge of regulating body temperature, protecting internal organs from bacteria and injuries that we may have in falls and direct exposure to the sun. For this reason, it is essential that you start now to take care of your skin as it deserves with the ‘skin care’ routine that you can learn for free.

According to the expert, starting an adequate skin care routine is not an easy task, “it should start from 6 months of life, so it is essential to care for and hydrate the skin with natural products and the inevitable sunscreen ”.

On the other hand, you will find out if your skin is dry, oily or mixed. From this information you will be able to know for sure the dermatological and cosmetic products that are best for your day to day. Visitors will also be able to access a list of dietary supplements to improve skin elasticity, as well as the correct application of perfumery and essential oils.

This also includes nail and hair care, so in a few words you will find the best tips and advice for healthy skin from every point of view, within the framework of the season ‘Santafé is in fashion’ the participants of In this free event they will be able to receive beauty kits to put into practice what they have learned in the day of skin care.