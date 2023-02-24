On the morning of Thursday, February 23, the Territorial Planning Commission of the Senate of the Republic met in the capital of Norte Santander to monitor the opening of the border with Venezuela, which began on January 1.

The decentralized session was convened by the senator of the Historical Pact Piedad Córdoba, and other politicians were also present, as well as the mayor of Cúcuta, Jairo Yáñez, and the governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano.

“After seven years of closing the border, I began to think year by year how much was lost. Some told me that 7,000 million dollars, but really the impact was not only economic, but social and labor,” said Córdoba, who is part of the government party.

He indicated that he even had the opportunity to cross the border, like any illegal: “I did it and I really realized the impact of closing the border. I realized how and in what conditions people live or lived”.

He also stressed that it is important to know with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry what really is the impact of the agreements that were reached eight days ago between the president, Gustavo Petro, and the head of the regime in the sister country, Nicolás Maduro.

They met for the third time -and for the first time at the border- on February 16 to sign an agreement whose objective is to reach 1.8 billion dollars in commercial operations this year.

Precisely one of the Executive officials who participated in the event was the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Luis Quintero, who pointed out how this sector has been normalizing on the border.

“The purpose has been to reestablish the commercial part and it has been reestablished with the World Trade Organization, discussing the need to respect our agreement and guarantee the flow of merchandise,” he stressed.

Finally, the senator wondered how it was possible that President Maduro “closes the border and does not take into account the brutal social and economic impact” on the people of the border.

Senator Esmeralda Hernández also participated in the commission, who recalled the importance for Colombia of re-establishing normality in the border area.

“The main objective of this working group is to reach agreements and commitments to follow up, this issue is very sensitive and not only affects the department of Norte de Santander, but the entire country,” he said.

Diosdado Cabello, the second of Chavismo, advocated brotherhood

Meanwhile, from the other side of the border, the Venezuelan deputy Diosdado Cabello, considered number two of Chavismo, appealed to the brotherhood between Colombia and Venezuela so as not to close the border again.

This was stated by Cabello on the Atanasio Girardot bridge, which joins Cúcuta (Colombia) and Tienditas (Venezuela), where he also recalled an alleged coup that the United States intended to carry out from Colombia.

When commemorating the fourth anniversary of the rupture of diplomatic relations, already resumed with the new government of Gustavo Petro, Cabello assured that hopefully “Colombia never forgets that we are brothers and we will never see ourselves in the obligation to close the border again.”

The bilateral relationship was broken on February 23, 2019 by the attempt of the then “interim president” of Venezuela, the opposition Juan Guaidó, to enter his country from Cúcuta a humanitarian caravan.

Guaidó’s attempt failed, but he left two trucks burned and also medical, hygiene and food supplies failed to enter the oil country.

Cabello stressed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is working to form the binational trade zone to help both nations.

On September 26, 2022, the passage for cargo was enabled through the Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander bridges, on the border with Norte de Santander and since then progress has been made in the reestablishment of commercial, economic and diplomatic relations.

