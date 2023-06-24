Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources urges to protect the Southern Ocean

It is increasingly urgent to protect the Southern Ocean, exhorted members of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (Ccrvma) at a special meeting held this week in Santiago, Chile, the agency reported today.

“Scientific studies point to an increasingly urgent need to protect the Southern Ocean,” said Andrea Kavanagh, who leads the Antarctic and Southern Ocean work for the Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy project.

However, the environmentalist regretted that the special meeting in Chile ended without an agreement on the designation of marine protected areas.

The executive director of the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition, Claire Christian, recalled that, despite the fact that CAMVR has successfully approved 66 measures to allow fishing in the region to continue as usual, in the last two years there have been no adopted new measures related to the conservation of marine ecosystems.

According to Ccrvma, the Santiago meeting was only the third special meeting in its history, and efforts to advance marine protected area designations require more focused and high-level discussions between countries.

Ccvma, which was established under the Antarctic Treaty System to preserve the biodiversity of the Southern Ocean, is a consensus-based organization consisting of 27 members, including the European Union and eight of its Member States.

The Commission’s mandate includes ecosystem-based fisheries management, Antarctic wilderness protection, and the creation of vast marine protected areas that allow the ocean to become more resilient to climate change.

